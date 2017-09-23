Jared Leto Shows Off Insane Abs in New Shirtless Selfie -- See the Pic!
Jared Leto has been hitting the gym!
The Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram on Friday to show off his chiseled physique in a new mirror selfie.
"Caption this #WALKONWATER," Leto, 45, wrote alongside a photo of his torso. And, it didn't take look before fans began swooning over Leto.
"When you have the voice of an angel, and the body of an angel," wrote one fan, while another commented, "Swooning over here!!"
"Walk on Water" is the new single for 30 Seconds to Mars, which Leto is the lead vocalist for.
