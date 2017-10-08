Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Return to Las Vegas to Visit Shooting Victims: 'We Will Never Forget'
Jason Aldean and wife Brittany returned to Las Vegas on Sunday, one week after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, that left 58 dead and over 500 wounded outside the Mandalay Bay resort.
Brittany shared a photo of the two near the location of the attack, and reflected on the couple's day meeting with the survivors of the shooting.
"Feels surreal being back in Vegas today," she wrote in the caption. "Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met... fighting the toughest battle of them all... for their lives."
"You have helped us try to begin to start the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have," she continued. "Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong"
The wife of the country star, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, opened up last week about the terrifying incident and the moment the gunman opened fire during Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.
"When the gunfire started, I was not with Jason, but with some friends in a tent close to Mandalay," she wrote on Instagram. "As you can imagine my first instinct was to run to him and his was the same. As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past... all I could think was 'I never even got to hold my baby.'"
"We all made sure the others knew we loved them and then ran for cover where we stayed for the next couple hours. (Not knowing if there were multiple shooters, where the bullets were coming from... NOTHING)," Brittany continued. "We were the lucky ones. I can't put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us."
Aldean has canceled multiple shows following the tragedy in Las Vegas, but did open this week's Saturday Night Live with a surprise performance of the late Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down," in a tribute to both the musical icon, who died on Monday at the age of 66, and the victims in Las Vegas.
"So many people are hurting... Children, brothers, sisters, parents -- they're all part of our family," Aldean said before the performance. "We're gonna work through these tough times together, all the way."
