Jason Aldean Cancels Upcoming Shows After Las Vegas Tragedy: 'It Is the Right Thing to Do'
Jason Aldean has canceled his weekend shows in wake of the deadly Las Vegas shooting on Sunday during his set at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival, that left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.
In a statement on Tuesday, the country music star said he was canceling his shows scheduled for Oct. 6-8 in Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, California, out of respect for the victims, their family and for his fans. He also said he and his team are taking time to be with their loved ones.
"As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend's shows," Aldean said in a statement. "I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends."
Aldean will resume his tour on Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do -- play our songs for them," he said. "I hope everyone understands why we can't play this weekend and I'm sorry if anyone is disappointed."
Aldean took to Instagram several hours after the tragic incident on Sunday -- when a gunman opened fire during his performance -- to comfort his fans and lend his support to the victims.
"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe," he wrote. "My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate"
On Monday, Aldean once again took to Instagram to express his sadness.
"Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions," he wrote. "Fear, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truly don't understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE!"
"My heart aches for the victims and their families of this senseless act," he continued. "I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words I can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas."
