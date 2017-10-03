Jason Aldean Cancels Upcoming Shows After Las Vegas Tragedy: 'It Is the Right Thing to Do'

Jason Aldean has canceled his weekend shows in wake of the deadly Las Vegas shooting on Sunday during his set at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival, that left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.

In a statement on Tuesday, the country music star said he was canceling his shows scheduled for Oct. 6-8 in Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, California, out of respect for the victims, their family and for his fans. He also said he and his team are taking time to be with their loved ones.

"As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend's shows," Aldean said in a statement. "I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends."

Aldean will resume his tour on Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.