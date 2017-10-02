Jason Aldean Confirmed Safe After Las Vegas Shooting During His Festival Performance, Singer Is 'Heartbroken'

Jason Aldean and his team are safe after an active shooter incident during his Las Vegas concert on Sunday.

A rep for the 40-year-old country singer confirmed the news to ET late Sunday night.

Aldean had been in the middle of his finale performance at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival when audible shots went off.

Several fans filmed the terrifying moment, posting videos to social media as Aldean stopped playing and audience members rushed to leave the outdoor venue at the Luxor Hotel & Casino.