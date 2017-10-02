Jason Aldean Confirmed Safe After Las Vegas Shooting During His Festival Performance, Singer Is 'Heartbroken'
Jason Aldean and his team are safe after an active shooter incident during his Las Vegas concert on Sunday.
A rep for the 40-year-old country singer confirmed the news to ET late Sunday night.
Aldean had been in the middle of his finale performance at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival when audible shots went off.
Several fans filmed the terrifying moment, posting videos to social media as Aldean stopped playing and audience members rushed to leave the outdoor venue at the Luxor Hotel & Casino.
Aldean took to Instagram several hours after the incident to comfort his fans and lend his support to the victims.
"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe," he wrote. "My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate"
Las Vegas police have confirmed that they are currently investigating reports of an active shooter near and around the Mandalay Bay Casino, which is next to the festival’s location.
Several country stars have tweeted out the unfolding events, including Jake Owen, who after initially alerting fans to the gun shots, confirmed his own safety.
“Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others aren’t. Please pray,” he wrote.
CBS news confirmed that “several” people with gunshot wounds have been admitted to local hospitals. The Associated Press has reported that according to a Las Vegas hospital, at least two people are dead, 24 injured, and 12 of those victims are in critical condition.
ET will continue to update as this story unfolds.