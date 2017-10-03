Jason Aldean, Katy Perry, Keith Urban and More Stars Inspire With These Heartwarming Moments

The always upbeat comedian and TV host spoke in tears about the events, saying, “I don’t know about you, but I feel sad, I feel anxious, I feel helpless. And it’s very easy to lose hope, but we cannot do that. I always say there’s a lot more good in the world than there is bad and I continue to believe that.”

DeGeneres also noted that tough times like this inspire her to keep doing her job.

“I see it everywhere, you look in Las Vegas, and people were helping each other, people were lined up at 4:30 in the morning just to donate blood,” she said. “It is hard to do a show on a day like this. When I wake up, I think, ‘How am I going to do a show?’ But it’s also days like this that I appreciate my job more than ever because I get to focus and shine a light on people who do good in the world.” She then shared a montage of clips of everyday people whom she’s featured on the show.

4. Keith Urban Honors His ‘Family’