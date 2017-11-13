Jason Aldean Opens Up About Las Vegas Shooting in First TV Interview Since the Tragedy
Jason Aldean is recounting that horrific night.
In an interview airing tomorrow on the Todayshow, the country singer recalls the evening of the Las Vegas shooting, where a gunman opened fire on a festival crowd during his set, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.
"When it first happened, I thought a speaker had blown," the 40-year-old singer shares in a preview clip of the interview. "When I turned to look, my guitar player had run behind me and was telling me to move. And my security guy was headed onstage telling me to run."
Watch the preview below.
Sheinelle Jones also sat down with Dierks Bentley and Lady Antebellum for the NBC News program, and more of the interviews will be available on TODAY.com after broadcast.
Meanwhile, Aldean recently got a standing ovation at the CMT Awards, after winning Artist of the Year.
Watch the emotional moment below.
