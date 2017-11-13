Jason Aldean Opens Up About Las Vegas Shooting in First TV Interview Since the Tragedy

Jason Aldean is recounting that horrific night.

In an interview airing tomorrow on the Todayshow, the country singer recalls the evening of the Las Vegas shooting, where a gunman opened fire on a festival crowd during his set, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.

"When it first happened, I thought a speaker had blown," the 40-year-old singer shares in a preview clip of the interview. "When I turned to look, my guitar player had run behind me and was telling me to move. And my security guy was headed onstage telling me to run."