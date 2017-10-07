Jason Aldean Opens 'SNL' With Surprise Performance of Tom Petty's 'I Won't Back Down' After Las Vegas Tragedy

In light of last Sunday night's tragic shooting in Las Vegas, Saturday Night Live forewent its usual political cold open in favor of a powerful message from Jason Aldean.

The country music star was performing when a gunman opened fire on the open-air Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 58 and injuring over 500 more. He began the late-night sketch comedy show by delivering a heartfelt speech, followed by an emotional performance of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down." The song choice was especially notable given that the legendary singer died the day after the shooting at age 66 after suffering cardiac arrest.

"So many people are hurting... Children, brothers, sisters, parents -- they're all part of our family," Aldean said before the performance. "We're gonna work through these tough times together, all the way."