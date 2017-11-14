Jason Aldean Recalls First Moments After Las Vegas Shooting: 'Everybody Just Kind of Panicked'

Jason Aldean wasn't sure what was happening when he heard the first gunshots go off during his concert at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last month.

"I thought a speaker had blown. It just sounded like a crackling something," the country crooner recalled on Tuesday's Today show during an interview with Sheinelle Jones. "Then it happened again. It lasted longer the second time, and so then I was actually kind of getting aggravated. So I looked over at my monitor guys that's on the side of the stage as if to say 'What is that?' and 'Fix it.'"