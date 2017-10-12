Jason Aldean Resumes Tour, Performs First Concert Since Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean took the stage at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday night for his first concert performance since the horrifying mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Aldean performed to a cheering, supportive crowd, and told the audience that he wouldn't be intimidated by anyone who tries to make Americans live in fear, the Associated Press reports.

"I want to play the show for you guys that the people in Las Vegas came to see and didn't get a chance to," Aldean said.