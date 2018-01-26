Jason Aldean Reveals How His Son Memphis Helped Him Heal After Las Vegas Tragedy

It's taken the birth of his son to help Jason Aldean begin to heal after surviving last October's deadly Las Vegas shooting.

Aldean opened up about the incident, his newborn son and just how close he and his bandmates came to becoming casualties on Thursday in an interview with SiriusXM in Nashville.

"It definitely took me a little time to wrap my head around it and in needed some downtime, you know, to kind of step away from it a little bit and get home," Aldean said in the interview. "And one of the things That helped me personally was the birth of my son. That kind of gave me a chance to focus on something else."

Aldean and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their son, Memphis, into the family on Dec. 1.

Aldean, 40, was on stage Oct. 1, 2017, at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when a guman in a nearby hotel opened fire, killing 58 and injuring more than 500 people. He has said that he thought a speaker had blown when he first heard the gunshots, until his bandmates began taking cover and security moved in to whisk them away.

In the interview, Aldean also revealed that one bullet actually struck the bass guitar that bandmate Tully Kennedy was playing at the time.

"My bass player opened up his bass that he was playing that night and there was a bullet lodged in his bass," he recalled. "People... sometimes they'll ask me like, 'Well, how close were y'all really to it?' And I'm like, 'Well that close.' I mean, you know my bass player who stands to my left had a bullet lodged in his guitar."

Aldean speculated that if Kennedy hadn't been playing such a thick, heavy guitar, "it just probably would have gone through and hit him in the gut."

He reflected that the last few months have been a whirlwind, but he's committed to continuing playing for his fans.

"Within a couple months man, I saw the worst thing you could poss experience and I saw the best thing you could possibly experience, with him being born," Aldean said. "So it kind of gave me something else to focus on and gave me a reason to look forward to the new year and sort of getting a chance to get back out there and do what it is that I love to do."

See what Aldean had to say in the aftermath of the shooting below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy -- See the Adorable First Pic!

Jason Aldean Recalls First Moments After Las Vegas Shooting: 'Everybody Just Kind of Panicked'

Jason Aldean Resumes Tour, Performs First Concert Since Las Vegas Shooting

Related Gallery