Jason Aldean's Pregnant Wife Brittany Opens Up About Vegas Shooting: 'We Were the Lucky Ones'

"It's been hard to process what happened the other night... still feel like I'm in a daze," the country star's wife confessed. "First and foremost, THANK YOU to the first responders. It amazed me all the time and still continues to -- these people completely put everyone else's lives before theirs and we are forever grateful."

"When the gunfire started, I was not with Jason, but with some friends in a tent close to Mandalay," she continued. "As you can imagine my first instinct was to run to him and his was the same. As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past... all I could think was 'I never even got to hold my baby.'"