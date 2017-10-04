Jason Aldean's Pregnant Wife Brittany Opens Up About Vegas Shooting: 'We Were the Lucky Ones'
Brittany Aldean didn't think she'd make it.
Jason Aldean's pregnant wife shared a heartbreaking note to Instagram on Wednesday, mourning the 59 victims and more than 500 injured during Sunday night's Las Vegas mass shooting, when a gunman opened fire during Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.
"Took me a while to be able to write these words," the mother-to-be, who was there during the shooting while her husband performed on stage, wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to Jason and I... Means the world to us💙."
RELATED: Jason Aldean Cancels Upcoming Shows After Las Vegas Tragedy
"It's been hard to process what happened the other night... still feel like I'm in a daze," the country star's wife confessed. "First and foremost, THANK YOU to the first responders. It amazed me all the time and still continues to -- these people completely put everyone else's lives before theirs and we are forever grateful."
"When the gunfire started, I was not with Jason, but with some friends in a tent close to Mandalay," she continued. "As you can imagine my first instinct was to run to him and his was the same. As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past... all I could think was 'I never even got to hold my baby.'"
MORE: Taylor Swift Sends Bouquets of Flowers to Police Station After Officer Was Shot During Las Vegas Attack
"We all made sure the others knew we loved them and then ran for cover where we stayed for the next couple hours. (Not knowing if there were multiple shooters, where the bullets were coming from... NOTHING)," Brittany continued. "We were the lucky ones. I can't put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us."
"May God be with their families and friends during this horrendous time," she concluded. "Each and every one of you are and will forever be in our prayers."
MORE: Las Vegas Concertgoer Describes Shooting Scene: 'It Was Horrific'
Jason has canceled multiple shows following the tragedy in Las Vegas, which has left not just country music fans, but the nation-at-large reeling. Messages of love for the victims' families and loved ones, as well as impassioned calls for stronger gun laws, have since flooded social media.
On Monday, ET spoke to survivor Kristina Ambartsumian, who was in attendance at the Harvest Country Music Festival when the horror took place.
Watch the video below for her story.