Jason Bateman's Wife Amanda Anka Accuses Hotelier Andre Balazs of Groping Her
Celebrity hotelier Andre Balazs allegedly groped Jason Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka, in 2012, The New York Times reports.
According to the newspaper, the alleged incident happened at a dinner party at the Chiltern Firehouse hotel -- which Balazs owns -- following the London premiere of Horrible Bosses 2, which Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day also attended. The newspaper reports that Balazs offered to take the group on a tour, and cites witnesses who allege that when Anka climbed a ladder to an upstairs room, Balazs slipped a hand under her dress and grabbed her crotch.
“I witnessed behavior by Andre Balazs that was inappropriate and offensive,” Day's wife, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, also tells the Times.
The newspaper reports that Bateman later confronted Balazs, and spit gum in his face, before the couple quickly exited the hotel.
Bateman and Anka's publicist backed up the account in a statement to the Times.
“On behalf of Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka, we can confirm that the account of Andre Balazs' outrageous and vile behavior on that night in London is factual,” the statement reads. “His actions were dealt with at the time.”
According to the Times, several women have come forward accusing Balazs of groping them, though the hotelier didn't respond to the newspaper when asked for comment.
ET has reached out to Balazs' rep for comment.
Balazs, 60, is the President and CEO of Andre Balazs Properties. The luxury group comprises such celebrity hot spots as The Mercer Hotel in New York City, the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood and The Standard hotels in Los Angeles, Miami Beach and New York City. Balazs is also known for dating Uma Thurman and Chelsea Handler.