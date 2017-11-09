Jason Bateman's Wife Amanda Anka Accuses Hotelier Andre Balazs of Groping Her

Celebrity hotelier Andre Balazs allegedly groped Jason Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka, in 2012, The New York Times reports.

According to the newspaper, the alleged incident happened at a dinner party at the Chiltern Firehouse hotel -- which Balazs owns -- following the London premiere of Horrible Bosses 2, which Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day also attended. The newspaper reports that Balazs offered to take the group on a tour, and cites witnesses who allege that when Anka climbed a ladder to an upstairs room, Balazs slipped a hand under her dress and grabbed her crotch.

“I witnessed behavior by Andre Balazs that was inappropriate and offensive,” Day's wife, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, also tells the Times.

The newspaper reports that Bateman later confronted Balazs, and spit gum in his face, before the couple quickly exited the hotel.