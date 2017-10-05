Jason Biggs and Wife Jenny Mollen Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Pic!
Congratulations to Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen!
The happy couple welcomed their second child, a cute baby boy, this week. Mollen took to her Instagram on Thursday to share the big news.
“Hello everybody. I’m just sitting in the back of the car with Jason and my second child,” Mollen says in her Instagram Stories, showing fans a glimpse of the baby.
EXCLUSIVE: Jason Biggs 'Thrilled' He and Wife Jenny Mollen Are Expecting Baby No. 2
“I did not expect to be this nervous and this anxious,” Biggs said in an Instagram video recorded moments before Mollen went into labor.
“From what I remember, I feel exactly the same way I felt the first time we did this," he continued. "But, I expected not to feel this way again. I thought I would be way calmer and cooler and collected, and I am not.”
Mollen later shared a series of Instagram posts, including a selfie with her doctor and a sweet photo with their baby.
The pair, who are already parents to 3-year-old son Sid, announced their pregnancy in April. For more on the couple, watch the video below.