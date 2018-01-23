Jason Biggs' Kids Just Met His 'American Pie' Dad Eugene Levy and It's Everything!

God bless the internet.



Jason Biggs and his wife, Jenny Mollen, just won Instagram by sharing the most epic posts ever. On Monday, the two both posted photos and videos of Biggs' American Pie father, Eugene Levy, meeting their two kids!



In a video posted by Biggs, Levy adorably gets 3-month-old Lazlo to laugh for the first time.



"Laz's first LOL," the actor captioned it. "I couldn’t make him laugh, so I had to bring in the big guns."

It looks like their older son, 3-year-old Sid, was pretty pumped about the meet-up, too. In a snapshot posted by Mollen, he hilariously snacks on an apple while Levy cradles his baby brother.



"Jason's father stopped by to meet the baby," Mollen joked, adding that the apple was "purely coincidental," a nod to Biggs' unforgettable apple pie scene from the 1999 film.

Needless to say, they make the perfect little family, real or not!



As ET previously reported, Biggs, 39, and Mollen, 38, welcomed Lazlo last October, announcing the exciting news via Instagram Stories.



"Hello everybody. I'm just sitting in the back of the car with Jason and my second child," Mollen casually exclaimed in a video.



Hear more in the video below.



RELATED CONTENT:



Jenny Mollen Shows Off Bandaged Belly in Mirror Selfie 4 Days After Giving Birth to Son Lazlo



Jason Biggs and Wife Jenny Mollen Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Pic!



Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Open Up About Married Life Challenges (Exclusive)





Related Gallery