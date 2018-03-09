Jason Derulo Releases Catchy New Song 'Colors' for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Jason Derulo dropped his new song, "Colors," on Friday -- and it's pretty catchy.

While the Coca-Cola sponsored track definitely serves its purpose as the anthem for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, we have a feeling it will become his fans' new favorite.

Written by Derulo, the pulsing beat of "Colors" perfectly matches the excitement of the world's biggest soccer tournament. The lyrics reflect an appreciation of diversity and coming together.

“It was a pleasure working with Coca-Cola to create the anthem for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It’s a tournament that celebrates athletic excellence and I’m honored to provide the soundtrack.” Derulo said in a statement. “Through my years of travel, I’ve been able to see the beauty in our cultural differences and I wrote ‘Colors’ to celebrate that diversity and be a part of the amazing energy that sports fans around the world give to their teams.”

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in Russia, from June 14 to July 15. Listen to "Colors" below:

Past superstars to drop songs for the World Cup include Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull and Shakira. See the latest on Lopez in the video below.

