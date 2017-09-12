Jason George Joins 'Grey's Anatomy' Firefighter Spinoff: 'I Think It'd Be a Blast'

“I heard that earlier in the summer and when I read it, my wife and I started laughing,” George told ET at the time, when asked about speculation that he could be pulling double duty. “I was like, ‘Someone needs to tell me if this is [happening]!’ I had a friend send me an article and I sent him back an email and said, ‘News to me.’”

“I serve at the pleasure of Shonda Rhimes, so whatever she wants, I’m good,” he said. “I think it’d be a blast to be able to have two shows weaving in and out of each other. I think that’s a really cool thing. I love that they’re doing it.”

Grey’s Anatomy kicks off season 14 with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.