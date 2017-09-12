Jason George Joins 'Grey's Anatomy' Firefighter Spinoff: 'I Think It'd Be a Blast'
A Grey’s Anatomy doc is heading to the spinoff!
Jason George is joining the upcoming 10-episode firefighter spinoff as a series regular, ET has confirmed.The Hollywood Reporterfirst broke the news.
George, who joined the ABC medical drama in the sixth season and was promoted as a regular in season 12, will remain on Grey’s until the new series kicks off. He joins Jaina Lee Ortiz, who will be the female lead in the spinoff.
Set in a Seattle firehouse, the one-hour firefighter drama -- which was ordered to series in May -- will focus on a group of heroic firefighters. From the captain to the newest recruit, the series will follow these brave men and women as they risk their lives and their hearts, both in the line of duty and off the clock.
Back in August, George downplayed his involvement in the spinoff, though his character’s motives in the firefighter-heavy season 13 finale made him a prime candidate for an eventual move.
“I heard that earlier in the summer and when I read it, my wife and I started laughing,” George told ET at the time, when asked about speculation that he could be pulling double duty. “I was like, ‘Someone needs to tell me if this is [happening]!’ I had a friend send me an article and I sent him back an email and said, ‘News to me.’”
“I serve at the pleasure of Shonda Rhimes, so whatever she wants, I’m good,” he said. “I think it’d be a blast to be able to have two shows weaving in and out of each other. I think that’s a really cool thing. I love that they’re doing it.”
Grey’s Anatomy kicks off season 14 with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.