Jason Momoa and Amber Heard Celebrate the End of Filming 'Aquaman' -- See the Pics!

"The countdown begins" until Aquaman hits theaters!

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the end of filming with pics of their wine-filled celebration.

"The countdown begins. @guinnessus to start spaghetti for dinner and @penfolds till we burn our it down," the 38-year-old actor wrote. "Big mad crazy love to my MERA. @amberheard My rider we went through some heavy sh*t mama. I'm super proud of you. Congrats. My crew and cast these awesome studios. Australia I f**king love ya. Aloha j. Ps sorry I can't be at the game all blacks gotta wrap Aquaman. I know you'll win we always do. #allblackeveything #loveyouaustralia @villageroadshowstudios."

"Team momoa wrapping it up @markplatzerl @neilalien67 @realdealmada @getyourdailyserve has been taking care of me since day 1 on Aquaman. It's a steady diet of sashimi poke sardines and eggs. And @guinnessus But not today," Momoa added alongside a slideshow of his celebratory meal. "My favourite spaghetti bolognese and vino #sprinklesomehawaiianonit aloha j."

Heard celebrated the occasion with her own message to her on-screen husband. "Happy official wrap, aqua hubby!!! Loved working with you @prideofgypsies," she captioned a pic of herself and Momoa, as director James Wan also posted to his social media. "Amazing 7 months. Will miss all the laughs and madness you bring."

It’s a wrap! A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

Holy mackerel, you scampi serious — that’s finally a principal photography WRAP on Aquaman!! Thank You to an awesome cast & crew. pic.twitter.com/CqytboeaJJ — James Wan (@creepypuppet) October 21, 2017

Momoa, who first appeared as Aquaman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, will next play the character in next month's Justice League. His solo Aquaman film, which began shooting in Australia in May, will hit theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.

