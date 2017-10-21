Jason Momoa and Amber Heard Celebrate the End of Filming 'Aquaman' -- See the Pics!

"The countdown begins" until Aquaman hits theaters!

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the end of filming with pics of their wine-filled celebration.

"The countdown begins. @guinnessus to start spaghetti for dinner and @penfolds till we burn our it down," the 38-year-old actor wrote. "Big mad crazy love to my MERA. @amberheard My rider we went through some heavy sh*t mama. I'm super proud of you. Congrats. My crew and cast these awesome studios. Australia I f**king love ya. Aloha j. Ps sorry I can't be at the game all blacks gotta wrap Aquaman. I know you'll win we always do. #allblackeveything #loveyouaustralia @villageroadshowstudios."