Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Flash Their Wedding Bands, Talk Khal Drogo vs. Aquaman (Exclusive)
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have hit the “next level”! The newly married couple attended their first red carpet together in Los Angeles on Monday night since making things official.
The spouses attended the premiere of Momoa’s new film Justice League in which he plays Aquaman. So ET’s Carly Steel had to ask – Khal Drogo or Aquaman?
“Ooo, Drogo,” Bonet, 49, told ET, before realizing where she was and adding, “I mean, wait! Aquaman?”
Momoa, 38, previously vowed to find the person who leaked the details of the couple’s top secret wedding day to the press, but noted that he hasn’t tracked down the culprit just yet.
“There hasn’t been a lot time to do that kind of investigating,” Bonet said.
“No, I’ve been doing press!” Momoa agreed. “I’ve been in China. I’ve been to London. I’ve been in interviews and haven’t had the chance to stalk someone down and find them yet. But I will!”
Bonet called their marriage the “next level” showing off their matching wedding bands with pearl-shaped stones.
Investigations aside, Momoa is excited for his kids -- Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8 -- to experience his work in the Justice League.
“I'm a big kid you know? I'm being paid to be a big kid,” he said of the film. “It's fun to play these superheroes, and I have two children that are the perfect age… My children aren’t normally allowed to watch a lot of things that I'm in. [They're] not exactly some of the best shows for my kids to watch, so this is really fun for them to be a part of it.”
