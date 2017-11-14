Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Flash Their Wedding Bands, Talk Khal Drogo vs. Aquaman (Exclusive)

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have hit the “next level”! The newly married couple attended their first red carpet together in Los Angeles on Monday night since making things official.

The spouses attended the premiere of Momoa’s new film Justice League in which he plays Aquaman. So ET’s Carly Steel had to ask – Khal Drogo or Aquaman?

“Ooo, Drogo,” Bonet, 49, told ET, before realizing where she was and adding, “I mean, wait! Aquaman?”

Momoa, 38, previously vowed to find the person who leaked the details of the couple’s top secret wedding day to the press, but noted that he hasn’t tracked down the culprit just yet.