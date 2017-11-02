Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Tie the Knot in Secret Wedding
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially husband and wife!
The couple tied the knot last month in a small, secret ceremony, ET has learned.
"Lisa and Jason decided to make it official after years together," a source tells ET.
The longtime couple got married at their house in Topanga, California, and Bonet's daughter, Zoe Kravitz -- from her previous marriage to singer Lenny Kravitz -- was in attendance, the source says.
PHOTOS: Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings
The Aquaman star and the Ray Donovan actress, who began dating in 2005, share two children -- 10-year-old daughter Lola and 8-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.
Congrats to the happy couple!
Aside from family, the small wedding was attended by several of Momoa and Bonet's famous friends, including Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, Us Weekly reports.
NEWS: Jason Momoa Gets a Huge Birthday Surprise From Wife Lisa Bonet on 'Aquaman' Set
Fassbender and Vikander recently tied the knot themselves in a secret wedding ceremony last month, and then jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon.
Check out the video below for more from the cute couple on their instant on-set romantic chemistry.