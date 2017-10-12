Jason Momoa Apologizes for 2011 Joke About Rape: 'I Made a Truly Tasteless Comment'

Jason Momoa is sorry for remarks he made at Comic-Con in 2011, where he joked about rape.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to apologize for his comments, which resurfaced online in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal.

During Game of Thrones' panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Momoa joked that he loved working on the show because he "got to rape beautiful women."