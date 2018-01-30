Jason Momoa Has a Deadly Standoff With Murderous Drug Dealers in 'Braven' Clip (Exclusive)

"Mr. Braven, sorry to interrupt your day."

That's not exactly the greeting you'd expect from a trespassing drug trafficker, but Jason Momoa's Joe Braven quickly learns not to be fooled by his politeness in this exclusive clip from the upcoming thriller, Braven. After discovering a stash of heroin hidden in his cabin, Joe attempts to negotiate during a tense standoff with the criminals (led by Garret Dillahunt).

"You get your Sasquatch a** back in there and bring all of it out right now," he's told by one henchman. And although Dillahunt's character claims, "I didn't come here to kill good people. I just want what belongs to me," the clip ends with a bang.

Saban Films

Braven comes courtesy of director Lin Oeding, who's helmed episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. but is perhaps better known for his various stunt work on The Dark Knight Rises, The Equalizer, The Fate of the Furious and Spider-Man: Homecoming, among others, so you know the action in this will be top notch.

Watch the full trailer for Braven:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Jason Momoa takes no prisoners in this intense action-thriller. When Joe (Momoa) and his father (Stephen Lang) arrive at their remote hunting cabin, they’re hoping for a quiet weekend. What they find is a stash of heroin, hidden in the cabin by drug traffickers. When the criminals suddenly descend upon the cabin, Joe and his father must make a kill-or-be-killed stand for survival."

Braven opens in theaters and is available On Demand on Feb. 2.

