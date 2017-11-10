Jason Momoa Talks ‘Stalking’ Wife Lisa Bonet Since He Was 8: ‘She Was the Queen Always’
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet secretly tied the knot last month after 12 years together, but it turns out the Justice League star, 38, has been pining for his bride for much longer than that.
“I was 8-years-old and I saw her on the TV and I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’” he quipped to James Corden on Thursday night’s The Late Late Show. “I was like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life, and I’m going to get you.’ I’m a full-fledged stalker.”
He noted the Bonet, 49, is aware of his obsession now, but added, “I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies otherwise it would have been creepy and weird. I’ve always wanted to meet her. She was the queen always.”
He recalled the first time he met his wife at a jazz club through mutual friends.
“I literally turn around, I’m with my best friend, and I see her and she goes, ‘Hi, I’m Lisa.’ And I turn around to my friend and I’m like, ‘Ahhh!!!’” he screamed. “F**king fireworks going off inside me.”
The evening didn’t stop there. Momoa added, “I convinced her to take me home because I was living in a hotel… We sat down and she ordered a Guinness, and that was it. She ordered a Guinness and I had grits. We had Guinness and grits and the rest was history.”
Momoa opened up to ET’s Carly Steel on Thursday about his wedding at a press junket for the new DC Comics film.
“Some a**hole leaked it, and I will find you,” Momoa said of the secret nuptials. “You know what, I've been married to my wife for 12 years. It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”
