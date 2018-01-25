JAY-Z and Beyonce Will Be at the GRAMMYs -- and Sitting Front Row!

After last year's stunning GRAMMYs performance, Beyonce is taking this year off -- but she'll definitely be at this year's awards show!

The 36-year-old superstar will be watching the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards from the show's front row, sitting next to her husband, JAY-Z. ET was at preparations for the awards show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday, where we got the inside scoop on who's sitting where -- and which stars will be front and center.

Bey and Jay of course have prime seats, but so do Elton John and Lady Gaga. The performers will be seated right by each other in the front row, with their crew -- Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus (whom John is performing with during the show) and Tony Bennett -- right behind them.

Bruno Mars also got a front row seat, as did Rihanna, who will be sitting right by Kendrick Lamar. On the other side of the stage, Pink scored a spot next to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and a few rows back will be Cardi B with Migos.

But back to Beyonce! As much as fans would like to see Queen Bey take the stage for a "Family Feud" performance with her husband, host James Corden told ET that it's just not going to happen. He did however, tease another "very, very big performance." Watch below.

The GRAMMYs air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

