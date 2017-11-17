JAY-Z Condemns Meek Mill's Probation Sentencing in Powerful Op-Ed

JAY-Z continues to be a vocal advocate for Meek Mill and criminal justice reform at large.

Last week, Mill was sentenced to two to four years behind bars by a Philadelphia probation judge, charged with violating his probation after a 2009 drug and gun case. JAY-Z penned an op-ed for The New York Times on Friday, making an impassioned case for what the 4:44 rapper sees as deep flaws and racial inequities with the probation process in the American justice system.

"Meek was around 19 when he was convicted on charges relating to drug and gun possession, and he served an eight-month sentence," the 47-year-old rapper points out. "Now he’s 30, so he has been on probation for basically his entire adult life. For about a decade, he’s been stalked by a system that considers the slightest infraction a justification for locking him back inside."