JAY-Z Explains Why He and Beyonce Named the Twins Rumi and Sir
We finally know why JAY-Z and Beyonce named their twins Rumi and Sir.
The 47-year-old rapper explained the origin of their little ones' names in a new interview with Elliot Wilson and Brian Miller for their podcast Rap Radar, which was released on Friday.
"Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” the 4:44 artist shared. “Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”
The hip-hop mogul also touched on Blue Ivy's freestyle on one of the bonus tracks included on his new album.
"I can't even listen to that song no more," JAY-Z expressed. "I only listen to her freestyle and then I'm like, ‘I can't listen to this,'" adding that she had headphones on, climbed on a little stool and started rapping.
For now, the rapper is trying to spend as much time with his family before he heads on tour.
"I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months to just really bond and see their fingers and sh*t like that," he explained. "They'll be with me [on tour] anyway but I'm just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I'm not doing anything. I'm just focused on them. I'm not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That's why the tour is so far away from the release of the album."
4:44 was released on June 30 and fans quickly latched on to every single lyric to see if he made any references to the infamous elevator incident with Solange Knowles, infidelity rumors or his new twins.
