JAY-Z Explains Why He and Beyonce Named the Twins Rumi and Sir

For now, the rapper is trying to spend as much time with his family before he heads on tour.

"I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months to just really bond and see their fingers and sh*t like that," he explained. "They'll be with me [on tour] anyway but I'm just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I'm not doing anything. I'm just focused on them. I'm not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That's why the tour is so far away from the release of the album."

4:44 was released on June 30 and fans quickly latched on to every single lyric to see if he made any references to the infamous elevator incident with Solange Knowles, infidelity rumors or his new twins.

