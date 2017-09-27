JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony & More to Perform at 3rd Annual Tidal Benefit Concert
Music's biggest names are continuing to come together in support of those affected by the recent hurricanes.
On Wednesday, JAY-Z's global music and entertainment platform, Tidal, announced the lineup for the 3rd Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn charity concert.
The star-studded lineup features the rapper, along with Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony, DJ Khaled, Kaskade, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Daddy Yankee, Yo Gotti, A$AP Ferg, Vic Mensa, Joey Bada$$, Willow Smith, Belly, Iggy Azalea, Jessie Reyez, Mack Wilds, Machel Montano, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Mr. Eazi, Charly Black, Princess Nokia, Tee Grizzley, Rapsody, Kranium, Chloe x Halle, Cipha Sounds, Victory and more.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Ex Marc Anthony Launch Star-Studded Humanitarian Disaster Relief Initiative
Hosted by radio DJ Angie Martinez, with special appearances by Rosie Perez and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tidal X: Brooklyn concert will take place on Oct. 17 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
The proceeds will benefit organizations that support relief and recovery for those affected by the tragic natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes that took place in Mexico.
One hundred percent of ticket proceeds will be donated to organizations including The Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico, Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union, Miami Community Foundation, Habitat for Humanity in Puerto Rico and more.
Fans will be able to purchase tickets, tune-in to the show and participate in fundraising efforts at TIDAL.com/BROOKLYN.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Delivers Passionate Plea for Puerto Rico's Hurricane Relief Efforts
Lopez recently donated $1 million to relief efforts, and serves as a Co-Chair of the Empire State Relief & Recovery Effort. The Shades of Blue star and ex-husband Marc Anthony also launched Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice) this week, a new initiative promoting awareness and humanitarian aid, in response to recent natural disasters that have devastated many areas.
To see how other celebs have given back, watch below.