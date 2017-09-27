JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony & More to Perform at 3rd Annual Tidal Benefit Concert

Music's biggest names are continuing to come together in support of those affected by the recent hurricanes.

On Wednesday, JAY-Z's global music and entertainment platform, Tidal, announced the lineup for the 3rd Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn charity concert.

The star-studded lineup features the rapper, along with Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony, DJ Khaled, Kaskade, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Daddy Yankee, Yo Gotti, A$AP Ferg, Vic Mensa, Joey Bada$$, Willow Smith, Belly, Iggy Azalea, Jessie Reyez, Mack Wilds, Machel Montano, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Mr. Eazi, Charly Black, Princess Nokia, Tee Grizzley, Rapsody, Kranium, Chloe x Halle, Cipha Sounds, Victory and more.