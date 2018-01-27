JAY-Z Opens Up About Fighting for His Marriage With Beyonce: She's 'My Soulmate'

JAY-Z chose to fight for his marriage with Beyonce.

The 48-year-old hip hop mogul sat down with Van Jones for the debut episode of The Van Jones Show on Saturday, where he candidly spoke about making his relationship work.

Calling Beyonce his "soulmate," JAY-Z explained that he fought for their love because she's "the person I love."

"You can be in love, and you can love someone, but if you haven't experienced love and you don’t understand it, and you don’t have the tools to move forward, then you're going to have complications," JAY-Z expressed.

He also stated that couples who have problems can either "address it or pretend until it blows up at some point."

"For us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women," he stated, adding, "We were never a celebrity couple, we were a couple who just happened to be celebrities. We are real people."

The rapper has previously opened up about the issues that led him to being unfaithful in his marriage. Meanwhile, Beyonce first called out her husband in her song "Sorry" and her album, Lemonade. Last year, JAY-Z also touched on the subject of infidelity in his song "Family Feud."

Now that the couple has worked through some of their biggest problems, Jay expressed that the best apology is "changed behavior."

"You have to acknowledge the pain," he explained. "You have to let that person have their say. You have to get on the floor, get on the mattress, and you have to really work through it and really be honest no matter how many times. It takes a while. It's hard. It's difficult to hear, it's difficult to say, it's difficult to listen to that pain. You have to be strong enough to go through that -- and on the other side it's beautiful."

Additionally, Jay also touched on the #MeToo movement and how it "had to happen for a reason."

"What we're finding out? It's like racism -- it existed the whole time. It's almost like we normalized it. It's the normalization of the things we do to survive," he said, sympathizing with women who had to work in those uncomfortable environments where "abuse was happening every day."

"Things needed to be uncovered for the world to correct itself," he added.

On Saturday, Beyonce and JAY-Z were spotted dressed to the nines while leaving the Roc Nation Brunch at One World Trade Center in New York City.

The two were on their way to the Clive Davis' Pre-GRAMMY Gala, where Jay was honored with the GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award. The twosome are expected to be sitting front row at the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday.

The GRAMMY Awards air on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 28. See more on the GRAMMYs in the video below.

