JAY-Z Recalls Telling Amy Winehouse to 'Stay With Us' the First Time They Met

The rapper, who worked with Winehouse when he remixed a version of "Rehab" in 2007, recalled meeting her at the Spotted Pig after her performance at Joe's Pub in New York City, where he says she was stuttering.

"I was like, ‘You don’t even stutter. Why are you doing that?'” JAY-Z said. “I looked at her, and I was like, ‘Stay with us.’ The first time we hung out, I told her, ‘Stay with us.’”

“She was telling us, she was writing the songs to our face,” he revealed. “‘They’re trying to make me go to rehab, I’m not going,’ like, what? You have to go!”

Winehouse was found dead of alcohol poisoning in her London apartment on July 23, 2011. She was 27.