JAY-Z's Tidal to Host Benefit Concert in Brooklyn for Hurricane Relief Efforts
Celebrities are continuing to show their support for the victims of the recent multiple hurricanes.
On Friday, JAY Z's global music and entertainment platform, Tidal, announced that proceeds from their 3rd annual Tidal X: Brooklyn concert will go to benefit hurricane relief efforts. The event will be hosted by radio DJ Angie Martinez and will take place on Oct. 17 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
All ticket proceeds will be distributed to a number of organizations including, Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union, Miami Community Foundation and more.
Tidal members will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, starting at 12 p.m. ET, by visiting Tidal.com/Brooklyn, while the general public can buy tickets on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.
The event will also be livestreamed, giving fans at home a chance to both tune-in to the show and participate in fundraising efforts at Tidal.com/Brooklyn.
While Tidal has yet to confirm who will be performing at the event, the press release does make mention that in years prior Beyonce, JAY-Z, Nicki Minaj and Lauryn Hill have hit the stage.
Beyonce recently participated in the Hand in Hand telethon, which raised over $44 million for relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey and Irma.
