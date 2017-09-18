Jedediah Bila Abruptly Leaves 'The View' After a Year on the Talk Show
The View is once again saying goodbye to one of its co-hosts.
On Monday, Jedediah Bila announced that it was her last day on the daytime talk show after joining the long-running program last August.
"So, this is my last day at 'The View' and I want to thank these ladies," the conservative-leaning panelist said of her co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines. "What you don't know about us, these ladies, we're friends. Sunny's texts, Sara, Whoopi, you're my inspiration. Joy, when I need comedic relief, this is where I go. So we're going to be friends no matter what.
Bila, 38, couldn't leave without thanking The View's loyal viewers. "I want to thank the viewers, even the ones that write me the hate tweets," she said. "This is what I'm here for. I'm there to shake things up."
As for what's next for Bila, she told her fans to "stay tuned," and plugged an upcoming book she's planning to write that will come out next year. "There's some good stuff on the way," she said. "I just have to map it out a little bit."
Upon breaking the news, Bila received hugs from her co-hosts and some kinds words. "I am honored to call you friend," Hostin said.
"It's great to have you here," Behar chimed in. "We need someone [who] disagrees. ...It has never been personal, and that has been good for the show."
"I've learned so much from you," Haines praised Bila.
While Bila's exit may have come as a surprise to some viewers, ET did confirm last month that Goldberg would be returning for season 21 of the ABC show.
ET also spoke with the 61-year-old star -- who joined the program in 2007 -- at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City in May, and she was adamant that she'd be at The View "for as long as I need to be."
"This new administration's so inept, [it] makes it hard to walk away," she said. "But, you know, the women are good and the table is settled and, you know, it'll be fine. It'll all be fine."