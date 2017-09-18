Jedediah Bila Abruptly Leaves 'The View' After a Year on the Talk Show

The View is once again saying goodbye to one of its co-hosts.

On Monday, Jedediah Bila announced that it was her last day on the daytime talk show after joining the long-running program last August.

"So, this is my last day at 'The View' and I want to thank these ladies," the conservative-leaning panelist said of her co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines. "What you don't know about us, these ladies, we're friends. Sunny's texts, Sara, Whoopi, you're my inspiration. Joy, when I need comedic relief, this is where I go. So we're going to be friends no matter what.