Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2, Adorably Apologizes to Wife Hilarie Burton

"Whoever took this picture?? Caught a moment... thank you. We shall cherish," Morgan captioned a photo of his head in his hands after he shared at a public event that he and the former One Tree Hill star were expecting a girl. "I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans... and, as usual... she was a rock star. After all these years she's come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless."

Morgan was at an event in New Jersey in promotion of The CW's The Supernatural show and went on to thank the fans and the stars of the series. "Thank you New Jersey, and the incredible @cw_supernatural family! Love ya all, and had a blast seeing you," he wrote. "And most of all... all the love in the world to my boys... @jensenackles and @jaredpadalecki it's always too little time together... but it's always special. I miss ya both. Xojd."