Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Expecting Baby No. 2!

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are becoming a family of four!
The couple walked the red carpet together at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday, and rumors swirled that Burton was pregnant when the two sweetly kept their hands over her belly as they posed for photographers. On Monday, Morgan's rep confirmed to ET that pair is indeed expecting their second child together.
Burton, 35, and Morgan, 51, are already parents to son Augustus, whom they welcomed in 2010.
ET spoke with the notoriously private pair in January, when Burton revealed why she loves her husband's brutal Walking Dead character, Negan.
"It's made him good cop at home. He gets all his bad cop stuff out of the way at work and then he comes home and he's happy dad," Burton explained.
"I'm sweet all the time," Morgan joked. "And my kid thinks I'm cool, so that works. I take out the trash."
