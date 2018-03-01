Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Welcome Baby Girl

Congrats to Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton!

The couple has welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, Morgan confirmed on Twitter on Thursday. Morgan and Burton, who have been together since 2009, are already parents to 7-year-old son Augustus.

"Hey y’all... baby gal morgan is spectacular. We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer. But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you," Morgan wrote on Twitter, signing the message, "Xojdhilgusandbabygal."

Hey y’all... baby gal morgan is spectacular. We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer. But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 1, 2018

Burton, 35, debuted her baby bump at the 2017 Emmy Awards in September, just before Morgan, 51, accidentally revealed the sex of their second child.

"I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans... and, as usual... she was a rock star," Morgan captioned a photo of himself holding his hands to his face on Instagram. "After all these years she's come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless."

The two spoke to ET last year, revealing that Morgan's brutal Walking Dead character, Negan, makes him super dad at home.

"It's made him good cop at home. He gets all his bad cop stuff out of the way at work and then he comes home and he's happy dad," Burton explained.

"I'm sweet all the time," Morgan joked. "And my kid thinks I'm cool, so that works. I take out the trash."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Ben Affleck's Apology to Wife Hilarie Burton (Exclusive)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2, Adorably Apologizes to Wife Hilarie Burton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Expecting Baby No. 2!

Related Gallery