Jeffrey Tambor Being Investigated By Amazon On Sexual Harassment Claims
Jeffrey Tambor is under investigation.
Amazon confirmed to ET on Friday that an investigation of the Transparent star has been initiated following reported allegations of sexual misconduct by a former assistant.
ET has reached out to Tambor's rep.
MORE: Jeffrey Tambor Says Transgender Military Ban Makes 'Transparent' More Important Than Ever
In a statement to Deadline, the actor denied the allegations, calling them "baseless," saying, "I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her."
“I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with," Tambor added. "I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”
MORE: Jeffrey Tambor Explains Impact of His 'Transparent' Character: 'It's No Doubt Changed My Life'
The fourth season of Transparent premiered on Sept. 22 on Amazon. The drama series was renewed for a fifth season in August.