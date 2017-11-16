Jeffrey Tambor Denies Sexually Harassing 'Transparent' Co-Star: 'I Have Never Been a Predator'
Jeffrey Tambor is addressing new sexual harassment allegations leveled by Transparent actress Trace Lysette.
An investigation into Tambor's behavior on the set on the acclaimed Amazon series was launched last week following reported accusations of sexual harassment by the actor's former assistant Van Barnes. Tambor "adamantly and vehemently" denied Barnes' allegations.
On Thursday, Lysette released a statement on Twitter claiming Tambor "has acted inappropriately" with her as well.
Lysette alleges that when she was on set to film an episode for the second season of Transparent, Tambor "sexualized" her with an "over the top comment" and further claims that the actor physically harassed her.
In response to Lysette's allegations, the 73-year-old actor released a statement to ET admitting that he has "flaws," but denying that he's a "predator."
"For the past four years, I’ve had the huge privilege -- and huge responsibility – of playing Maura Pfefferman, a transgender woman, in a show that I know has had an enormous, positive impact on a community that has been too long dismissed and misunderstood," Tambor wrote. "Now I find myself accused of behavior that any civilized person would condemn unreservedly."
"I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with," the statement continued. "I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator – ever."
"I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express," Tambor concluded.
In Lysette's statement detailing Tambor's alleged harassment, she recalled shooting a scene in which her character -- a yoga instructor -- as well as Tambor's, were dressed in thin pajamas.
Lysette wrote that, during a break in shooting while the crew reset for a different shot, she was standing in a corner with her back against a wall.
"He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrusts back and forth against my body," Lysette wrote. "I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas and I pushed him off of me."
Lysette stated that the alleged incident was one of "multiple uncomfortable experiences."
The fourth season of Transparent premiered on Sept. 22 on Amazon. The drama series was renewed for a fifth season in August.