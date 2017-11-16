Jeffrey Tambor Denies Sexually Harassing 'Transparent' Co-Star: 'I Have Never Been a Predator'

In response to Lysette's allegations, the 73-year-old actor released a statement to ET admitting that he has "flaws," but denying that he's a "predator."

"For the past four years, I’ve had the huge privilege -- and huge responsibility – of playing Maura Pfefferman, a transgender woman, in a show that I know has had an enormous, positive impact on a community that has been too long dismissed and misunderstood," Tambor wrote. "Now I find myself accused of behavior that any civilized person would condemn unreservedly."

"I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with," the statement continued. "I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator – ever."

"I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express," Tambor concluded.