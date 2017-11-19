Jeffrey Tambor Leaves 'Transparent' Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jeffrey Tambor has announced his departure from Amazon's Transparent, after two accusations of sexual harassment from the show's team.

Deadline first reported the news of Tambor's exit, and in a statement to ET, the two-time Emmy winner said, "Playing Maura Pfefferman on 'Transparent' has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago."

The statement continued, "I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue."

"Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent," Tambor concluded.