Jena Malone Reveals She's Battling Depression as a New Mom: 'I'm Struggling With This'
Jena Malone is opening up about her battle with depression.
In an intimate Instagram post shared on Thursday, the 32-year-old actress acknowledged that she is struggling with her emotions and motherhood.
"Motherhood, depression and self-worth," Malone began her note. "I don't have anything beautiful to say except that this struggle is real. The sharp edges are too much to hold without compassion. I'm struggling with this."
"Compassion for myself and this moment of growth in my life. I know I am not alone in this," she continued. "I guess I just needed to share, in hopes of being seen and feeling not so very much alone."
Fans quickly replied to her message, writing how much they love her, as well as sharing their personal experiences with postpartum depression.
Malone and her boyfriend, Ethan DeLorenzo, welcomed their first child together, a boy named Ode Mountain, in May of 2016.
The couple announced his arrival on Instagram with a sweet black-and-white family pic.
"The best weekend of our lives!!! What an incredible blessing to be chosen by this amazing, kind, gentle and beautiful soul to be his parents," the Hunger Games actress wrote. "Humbled and in complete awe that we get to experience the most ancient and transcendent love that exists."
Malone isn't the first Hollywood mom to struggle with depression after becoming a parent. Earlier this year, Chrissy Teigen penned an essay about the physical and emotional changes she faced after giving birth to daughter Luna.
