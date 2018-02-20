Jenelle Evans Explains Why She Smoked Marijuana While Pregnant With Daughter Ensley

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is opening up about why she smoked marijuana while pregnant with her daughter, Ensley.

During an interview with Vince Russo’s The Brand podcast, the 26-year-old reality star admits she tested positive for THC (a chemical found in marijuana) after welcoming Ensley, her third child, in January 2017.

"I tested positive for THC, and Ensley did not test positive. I did," she says. "So [Child Protective Services] were like, 'Did you smoke when you were pregnant?' I said, 'I did within the past 30 days. I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every five minutes, I can't even eat.' And they said, 'OK, some moms do that. We are not here to judge, we are writing down your information.'"

Child Protective Services then informed Evans that they would conduct wellness checks after she and husband David Eason brought Ensley home from the hospital. Evans says that while the checks led to the case being closed, the agency has visited her home, “like 30 times,” as a result of web rumors about her parenting.

Meanwhile, Evans has also spoken out in defense of Eason after fans and cast members called for him to be fired from Teen Mom 2, due to alleged social media posts referring to gays and transgenders.

While Eason’s account is no longer active, he reportedly posted a tweet reading, “Lmao why don't you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh, I forgot that’s supposed to be normal."

Evans claimed to TMZ that Eason did not grapple how his posts could offend people and that he had shut down his account as a result.

"David didn't understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works,” she said. “Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids, he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on."

