Jenna Dewan Spotted for First Time Since Channing Tatum Split: Pic

Jenna Dewan Tatum is going on with her normal routine since announcing her split from Channing Tatum on Monday.

The 37-year-old dancer was snapped leaving SoulCycle in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday, sporting simple black leggings, a jacket and Nike sneakers. Jenna pulled her brunette locks into a ponytail and sported a pair of sunglasses as she headed out after presumably taking a spin class.

Although Jenna was still sporting her wedding ring while out and about in L.A. on Monday when she was photographed just hours before announcing her breakup, it is unclear if she wore the ring on Tuesday.

Multiple sources told ET on Tuesday that Jenna and Channing's split after eight years of marriage has actually been a long time coming.

"They have been fighting the last couple of years -- quite a bit," one source said. "There is a sense of relief on both of their parts."

"They have tried working on things and had therapy, but nothing changed," the source added.

However, the Step Up stars made it clear in a joint statement on Instagram that they were still on good terms, and will continue to co-parent their 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," the statement read. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision -- just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," the statement continued. "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."

