Jenna Dewan Tatum Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring Hours Before Split Announcement: Pic

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum made headlines on Monday when they announced their decision to separate after eight years of marriage.

Just hours before the two broke the shocking news, the 37-year-old actress was spotted out and about with her wedding ring clearly visible.

Jenna wore leggings and a black crop top on her way to yoga, pairing the look with a loose camouflage jacket. The World of Dance host accessorized with shades and her diamond encrusted wedding band, leaving her massive engagement ring at home.

She was also seen rocking both her engagement ring and wedding band as recently as mid-March on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Jenna and Channing announced their split in a joint Instagram post, writing: “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Noting that it was important for them to share their truth with fans, the pair -- who are parents to 4-year-old daughter Everly -- added, “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision -- just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

