Jenna Dewan Tatum Strips Down to Her Lingerie: See the Racy Pic
Jenna Dewan Tatum is showing off her flawless physique.
The 36-year-old dancer shared a super sexy selfie on Tuesday, rocking lacy black lingerie and a killer pair of lace-up over-the-knee boots featuring a lucite heel from Jennifer Lopez's Giuseppe Zanotti capsule collection. Dewan Tatum thanked Lopez personally for the show-stopping footwear, which retails for $2,795.
"Only @jlo can make a girl drop everything, put her favorite bodysuit on and take a spontaneous random picture in her closet using Kira Kira," she wrote. "I love these boots woman thank you! Jlo x Giuseppe (Also- yes my closet is a mess. It generally is)."
Of course, this isn't the first time Dewan Tatum has taken to Instagram to flaunt her killer bod. In September, she had jaws dropping with this sexy snap.
Dewan Tatum hosts Lopez's hit dance show, World of Dance, and last month, Lopez had nothing but praise for the dancer flaunting her booty on Instagram.
"I love when I see your butt," Lopez told Dewan Tatum during ET's interview with Lopez at NBC's World of Dance celebration at Delilah in West Hollywood, California.
