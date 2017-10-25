Jenna Dewan Tatum Strips Down to Her Lingerie: See the Racy Pic

Jenna Dewan Tatum is showing off her flawless physique.

The 36-year-old dancer shared a super sexy selfie on Tuesday, rocking lacy black lingerie and a killer pair of lace-up over-the-knee boots featuring a lucite heel from Jennifer Lopez's Giuseppe Zanotti capsule collection. Dewan Tatum thanked Lopez personally for the show-stopping footwear, which retails for $2,795.

"Only @jlo can make a girl drop everything, put her favorite bodysuit on and take a spontaneous random picture in her closet using Kira Kira," she wrote. "I love these boots woman thank you! Jlo x Giuseppe (Also- yes my closet is a mess. It generally is)."