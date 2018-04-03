Jenna Fischer Does Entire Interview in a Towel After Her Dress Zipper Breaks, Talks Meeting the Kardashians

Jenna Fischer has no issues improvising when it comes to fashion.

The 44-year-old actress waltzed into her Jimmy Kimmel Live interview on Monday wearing nothing more than a pair of blue jeans, black pumps and a pristine white bath towel.

Why?

“I waited a little too long to get dressed and then my zipper broke and I panicked,” Fischer confessed, with the burgundy dress she had planned to wear lying on the chair beside her.

The Office star went on to admit that at least she felt "very comfortable."

“I am a Missouri girl and the show must go on," she declared. "I've never been more comfortable. I am mentally freaking out that I’m on a talk show in a towel, but I’m physically very comfortable."

"I feel like I ran into you at the spa," Kimmel joked.

After chatting about her new sitcom, Splitting Up Together, a series about a divorced couple who continue to live together while co-parenting their children, Fischer opened up about a recent experience she had with the Kardashians in Japan.

She explained that she went on a couples-only trip to Tokyo with her husband, film director Lee Kirk, and her mother-in-law, who is a "huge Kardashians fan," emailed them with the news that the famous family would also be in the city with the hopes that they would run into them. The TV star, who confessed that she has never seen a Kardashian during her 20 years in Los Angeles, was skeptical.

Little did Fischer know, they actually would cross paths on the last day of their trip in Kyoto.

"As we pull up to our hotel, there were two passenger vans and guys with cameras and little headsets and clipboards," she recalled. "And I thought, 'Oh my God, are we running into the Kardashians?' And as we're walking into the lobby, I hear a guy go, 'Listen, when we get there, we're gonna go in the back door because it's better for Kim.'"

The actress, whose "mind is blown," at this point, said they went to check into the hotel at reception just as Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, who were vacationing with a pregnant Khloe Kardashian, walked by them.

"So I whipped out my phone, and I took a picture as fast as I could so I could send it to my mother-in-law," she said.

Fischer then elaborated on her try at recreating a sultry photo Kourtney took in the hotel.

"I see this picture of Kourtney Kardashian in the hotel room, and I just felt like, 'I don't know, maybe I should recreate it,'" she shared. "So I did!"

Splitting Up Together airs Tuesday nights at 9:30/8:30c on ABC. For more on the Kardashians' trip to Japan, watch the video below.

