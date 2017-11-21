Jennie Garth and Husband Dave Abrams Taking a Break Amid Marriage Issues

Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams are taking a break from their marriage.

The couple, who tied the knot in California in July 2015, is taking the time apart to work on their marriage, a rep for the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star confirmed to US Weekly.

“They are still trying to make it work, but they haven’t been living together,” a source close to the couple tells the magazine. “They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work. Jennie is taking the time to focus on her girls and herself.”

Garth was previously married to Twilight actor Peter Facinelli, with whom she has three daughters -- Luca, 20, Lola, 14, and Fiona, 11. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

The Mystery Girls star then met Abrams, an actor and restaurateur, during a blind date the following year.

ET has reached out to Garth's rep for comment.

RELATED CONTENT: