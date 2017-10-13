Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Have a Stylish 'Friends' Reunion -- See the Pics!

It seems reunions were the theme of the night on Thursday in Hollywood!

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were spotted together with their pal, Sara Foster, at the Tabitha Simmons by Jennifer Aniston dinner at the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

The pair wore coordinating black ensembles: Aniston rocked a low plunge and a long necklace, while Cox donned a chic long-sleeved number.