Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Have a Stylish 'Friends' Reunion -- See the Pics!
It seems reunions were the theme of the night on Thursday in Hollywood!
Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were spotted together with their pal, Sara Foster, at the Tabitha Simmons by Jennifer Aniston dinner at the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.
The pair wore coordinating black ensembles: Aniston rocked a low plunge and a long necklace, while Cox donned a chic long-sleeved number.
Meanwhile, Desperate Housewives stars Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman posed on the red carpet at the Eva Longoria Foundation annual dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, where both wore the same hue as Aniston and Cox.
At the event, Huffman gushed about her co-star and pa and pals gushed to ET’s Deidre Behar.
“I don't think I'm alone in adoring Eva,” Huffman, 54, said of her former colleague and longtime friend. “I think to know Eva is to adore her. She has an inner light that shines out. All she cares about is helping people and lifting up the world and she's a great friend. And she's stayed real throughout this whole thing. She's a force of nature and she's still the girl next door.”
