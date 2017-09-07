Jennifer Aniston Debuts Her Perfect Mom Look on the Set of 'Dumplin'' in Georgia: Pic!
Filming has officially begun on Jennifer Aniston's latest project, teen comedy Dumplin'.
The 48-year-old actress was snapped in Jonesboro, Georgia, on Wednesday, looking lovely on set in a sleeveless yellow blouse and a floral skirt. Aniston was blonder than usual with bangs, and smiled for the cameras as she walked in flip-flops and carried her phone.
Aniston plays Rosie Dickson in the film, a mom to daughter Willowdean Dickson (Danielle Macdonald), who has the nickname Dumplin'. Willowdean enters a beauty pageant in order to win over the boy she likes, and stick it to the other girls. The movie is set to release in 2018.
Though the beloved Friends star will play a mom in the film, she recently made it clear that she's perfectly content in her personal life with husband Justin Theroux. In an interview with Glamour last month, she admitted that the topic of pregnancy is "sensitive" to her, particularly given all of the rumors surrounding her over the years.
"My ideas of what a happy life and fulfilled life are might be different from other people's," she told the magazine. "I think it's to each their own. Nobody's right to judge someone else’s choices. No one knows what’s going on beyond the four walls of your home, of these people who are having or not having children. It's a very sensitive area to go to, especially. It's sensitive to me."
It's a busy time for Aniston, who's also set to co-star with Reese Witherspoon in a new series about TV morning shows, ET confirmed in July. Former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg is leading production, while Jay Carson (House of Cards) is signed on for the script.
