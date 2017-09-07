Jennifer Aniston Debuts Her Perfect Mom Look on the Set of 'Dumplin'' in Georgia: Pic!

Aniston plays Rosie Dickson in the film, a mom to daughter Willowdean Dickson (Danielle Macdonald), who has the nickname Dumplin'. Willowdean enters a beauty pageant in order to win over the boy she likes, and stick it to the other girls. The movie is set to release in 2018.

Though the beloved Friends star will play a mom in the film, she recently made it clear that she's perfectly content in her personal life with husband Justin Theroux. In an interview with Glamour last month, she admitted that the topic of pregnancy is "sensitive" to her, particularly given all of the rumors surrounding her over the years.

"My ideas of what a happy life and fulfilled life are might be different from other people's," she told the magazine. "I think it's to each their own. Nobody's right to judge someone else’s choices. No one knows what’s going on beyond the four walls of your home, of these people who are having or not having children. It's a very sensitive area to go to, especially. It's sensitive to me."