Jennifer Aniston Donates $1 Million to Red Cross and Ricky Martin Foundation for Hurricane Relief

Jennifer Aniston is doing her part to help victims of the recent hurricanes start to rebuild their lives and communities.

The Friends alum donated a million dollars toward relief efforts, a source confirms to ET, with $500,000 going to the American Red Cross and another $500,000 to the Ricky Martin Foundation.

Additionally, the source tells ET that “[Jennifer] hopes that others will be inspired to give what they can.”

The Red Cross has been providing relief, support and aid to the families displaced and impacted by the devastating storms in Florida, Texas, Louisiana and the Caribbean.

The Ricky Martin Foundation is coordinating and funding efforts to rebuild the singer's native home of Puerto Rico, whose municipal infrastructure was crippled by Hurricane Maria. Many residents have been without electricity and necessary resources for weeks.