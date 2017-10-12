Jennifer Aniston Donates $1 Million to Red Cross and Ricky Martin Foundation for Hurricane Relief
Jennifer Aniston is doing her part to help victims of the recent hurricanes start to rebuild their lives and communities.
The Friends alum donated a million dollars toward relief efforts, a source confirms to ET, with $500,000 going to the American Red Cross and another $500,000 to the Ricky Martin Foundation.
Additionally, the source tells ET that “[Jennifer] hopes that others will be inspired to give what they can.”
The Red Cross has been providing relief, support and aid to the families displaced and impacted by the devastating storms in Florida, Texas, Louisiana and the Caribbean.
The Ricky Martin Foundation is coordinating and funding efforts to rebuild the singer's native home of Puerto Rico, whose municipal infrastructure was crippled by Hurricane Maria. Many residents have been without electricity and necessary resources for weeks.
NEWS: Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi and More Celebs Head to Puerto Rico to Lend Their Support
Martin reached out to Aniston on Twitter to share his gratitude for her generous donation, writing, "Jennifer Aniston U R amazing Thanx 4 donating $500k for our #PuertoRico relief fund. We will never forget. U R saving lives Jenn #Allin4PR."
NEWS: Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Star-Studded Song 'Almost Like Praying' to Benefit Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims
Martin, who helms the foundation, has raised an estimated $3 million for the island's relief efforts, according toPeople, who first reported on Aniston's contribution.
Harricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico days after Hurricane Irma devastated much of Florida. Irma was proceeded by Hurricane Harvey, which caused billions of dollars in property damage and brought immense suffering to many coastal areas in Texas and neighboring areas.
NEWS: Jennifer Lopez Locates Missing Family Members in Puerto Rico
Martin was one of many celebs who have been trying to raise awareness of the unimaginable consequences Puerto Rico has suffered due to Maria. Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Lin-Manuel Miranda have also used their platform to generate relief contributions.
To donate to either of the charitable organizations, visit redcross.org and YouCaring.com/RickyMartin.