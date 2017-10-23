Jennifer Aniston Joins Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall for Dinner -- See the Pics!
Jennifer Aniston has no problem being the third wheel!
The 48-year-old actress joined pal Sandra Bullock and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, for dinner at Il Piccolino in West Hollywood, California, Saturday night.
The former Friends star went casual for the outing, sporting a pair of blue jeans with a black top, blazer and camel-colored Chloé backpack.
Like Aniston, Bullock kept her long, brunette tresses sleek and straight, and paired her patterned skirt with a black blouse and matching ankle booties. Her beau complemented her look in a light gray button-down shirt and skinny jeans.
The Italian eatery seems to be a favorite for Bullock and Randall. Just last week, the two were spotted packing on the PDA after leaving the restaurant for lunch.
Although Aniston's husband, Justin Theroux, was seemingly absent from dinner on Saturday, these two couples are no strangers to double date nights. The foursome was first spotted together in September 2015, enjoying dinner at Bullock's restaurant, Bess Bistro, in Austin, Texas.
