Jennifer Aniston 'Not Looking for Love' Following Split From Justin Theroux (Exclusive)

Sounds like Jennifer Aniston will be embracing the single life following her split from Justin Theroux!

After announcing last week that she was calling it quits from The Leftovers star after two and a half years of marriage, a source is now giving ET insight into how Aniston is moving forward on her own.

"She won't fall in love anytime soon," the source revealed, when asked if Aniston plans to start dating. "All her friends are around her. That is the best supportive group."

Instead, she's fully focused on her career right now.

The source told us that the 49-year-old actress actually was "super worried" about how the breakup was going to look, and feared that it may "derail everything."

"She hates the rumor mills and has been on an uptick with projects," the source said. "Jennifer still cares about her image. She's working very hard on her career."

Following the split, one of the biggest rumors that started circulating from fans was the possibility of Aniston getting back together with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, who's also currently single after his split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016.

But according to our source, a reconciliation is doubtful. Another source confirmed to ET earlier this month that Aniston and Pitt are "absolutely not dating," though we "can't predict the future."

Hear more on what went wrong between Aniston and Theroux in the video below.

